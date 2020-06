Image Source : FILE PHOTO A tornado warning has been issued for Brantley and Pierce Counties in the United States. (Representational image)

A tornado warning has been issued for Brantley and Pierce Counties in the United States for today. The warning earlier predicted that the tornado would hit the region by 10:30, however, the weatherman has extended the prediction till 11 pm.

Jacksonville National Weather Service has predicted a severe thunderstorm that can turn into a tornado in the Brantley and Pierce region. More to follow

