Top Iran cleric issues 'fatwa' against Trump, Netanyahu: 'Enemy of God' Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has issued a fatwa in which he declares anyone who threatens the leader, and the Shia Marja, to be the 'Enemy of God'.

Tehran:

Iran's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, has issued a fatwa against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling them "enemy of God" and urging Muslims worldwide to take action.

'Fatwa' against Trump, Netanyahu?

"Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered a 'warlord' or a 'mohareb'," Makarem said in the Fatwa.

A mohareb is someone who wages war against God, and under Iranian law, those identified as mohareb can face execution, crucifixion, limb amputation, or exile, according to a report by Fox News.

The senior Iranian Shia Marja added that "any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden. It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes."

He also said that if a "Muslim who abides by his Muslim duty suffer hardship or loss in their campaign, they will be rewarded a fighter in the way of God, God willing."

He finished with a prayer asking for protection from these "enemies" and for the swift return of the Mahdi, a messianic figure in Shiite Islam.

Iran-Israel 12-day war

Notably, the religious decree was issued in the aftermath of a 12-day war that began on June 13, when Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran, targeting sites linked to its nuclear programme. The strikes resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Tehran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities, escalating tensions in the region. Israel defended its actions, stating that the objective was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, an accusation that Tehran has repeatedly denied, maintaining that its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes.

The conflict escalated dramatically when the United States joined Israeli forces in launching coordinated strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran targeted and bombarded a US military base in Qatar, marking a significant escalation in the hostilities and drawing widespread international concern over the potential for a broader regional conflict.

Trump had earlier warned that any further enrichment of uranium by Iran to weapons-grade levels would provoke additional American action. This warning followed a brief ceasefire that ended a 12-day period of intense conflict.

What is a fatwa?

A fatwa is a formal interpretation or ruling on a point of Islamic law, issued by a Marja, who holds the highest clerical authority in Twelver Shia Islam. It calls on all Muslims, including the Islamic governments and individuals, to ensure its enforcement.

It is not the first time Iranian clerics have used fatwas to incite violence.

The most infamous case was the 1989 decree against author Salman Rushdie after the release of his novel "The Satanic Verses," which many Muslims considered offensive. That fatwa forced Rushdie into hiding, led to the murder of a Japanese translator, and multiple attacks on the book’s publishers.

Rushdie has survived multiple assassination attempts since, including a 2023 stabbing attack in upstate New York in which he lost an eye.

