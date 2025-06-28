Trump must end 'disrespectful and unacceptable' tone towards Khamenei if he wants a deal: Iran The Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned US President Donald Trump, saying that if he wants a deal, he must 'put aside' his tone towards the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

New Delhi:

Iran condemned US President Donald Trump's "disrespectful and unacceptable" tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned Trump, saying that if he wants a deal, he must 'put aside' his tone.

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters," Araghchi posted on his social media platform on X.

"The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults," the foreign minister added.

Trump had claimed he saved Khamenei from 'a very ugly and ignominious death'

Araghchi's comments come after Trump, on his social media Platform The Truth, had said that he 'saved' the Iranian leader from a 'very ugly and ignominious death'. "I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life," Trump posted on the platform.

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'" he said.

Trump also mentioned that he had been exploring the possibility of lifting sanctions on Iran in recent days - one of Tehran’s key demands. "But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," Trump added.

Khamenei called Trump had 'exaggerated events in unusual ways'

Meanwhile, the U.S. President’s comments on Khamenei came in response to the Iranian leader's first speech following the ceasefire agreement, in which he accused Trump of 'exaggerating events in unusual ways,' while acknowledging that such 'exaggeration' was necessary for him. The Supreme Leader also declared that 'the Islamic Republic won' and claimed it had delivered 'a severe slap to the face of America.'

