'Let Bibi go': Trump backs Netanyahu, calls corruption trial against Israeli PM a 'political witch hunt' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on trial for three separate alleged corruption charges, known as Case 1,000, 2,000, and 4,000, involving allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

US President Donald Trump has once again come to the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing corruption trial against him. Trump slammed Israeli prosecutors over the ongoing corruption trial of Netanyahu, calling it a 'political witch hunt'.

Trump calls Netanyahu a 'WAR HERO'

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, the US President defended Netanyahu, describing him as a "war hero" and praising his leadership, especially in working closely with the US to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions. He credited Netanyahu with playing a key role in what he called a "Great Success" in curbing Iran's nuclear threat.

Trump said that the Israeli Prime Minister is engaged in efforts to secure a deal with both Hamas and Iran. However, Trump cautioned that the ongoing judicial proceedings against Netanyahu could hinder his capacity to carry out these negotiations effectively.

"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran. Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back," Trump wrote.

"How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure. This travesty of "Justice" will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu," he said.

He said that Washington, having given billions of dollars worth of aid to Israel, was not going to "stand for this". "The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!" Trump added.

This isn’t the first time President Trump has criticised Netanyahu's ongoing trial. Just last week, he made a similar remark in the wake of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, denouncing the proceedings as a politically motivated "witch hunt" by the Israeli judiciary, noting that it will be the US that will 'save' the Israeli PM.

Why is Netanyahu facing trial?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently facing trial on multiple corruption charges that date back to 2019. The cases, which could potentially lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years if he is found guilty, involve allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The three main cases are:

Case 1000: Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting gifts worth approximately $192,000, including cigars, champagne, and jewelry, from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.

Case 2000: This case involves alleged negotiations between Netanyahu and Arnon Moses, the publisher of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth. Netanyahu is accused of attempting to strike a deal for favourable media coverage in exchange for curbing the circulation of a rival newspaper, Israel Hayom.

Case 4000: Considered the most serious, this case alleges that Netanyahu has been accused of granting favours, such as mergers and financial gains, to Bezeq in return for positive coverage of him and his wife on the news website controlled by the former chairman of the company.

Netanyahu has denied all the charges, calling the investigations a politically motivated "witch hunt" intended to remove him from power.

