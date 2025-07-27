Thailand, Cambodia agree to hold 'immediate ceasefire talks': Donald Trump The latest violence is part of a long-standing dispute over poorly demarcated sections of the 800-kilometre border, especially surrounding ancient Hindu temple sites like Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom, located in the Dangrek mountain range.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump claimed that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to meet "immediately" to negotiate a ceasefire, following three days of deadly border clashes that have left at least 33 people dead and more than 168,000 displaced.

Trump, currently visiting Scotland, said in a Truth Social post that he had spoken separately to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai. He warned both sides that continued fighting would jeopardise their prospects for trade deals with the US.

'Honor to deal with both Countries': Trump

"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!"Trump wrote on Truth Social.

(Image Source : TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL/SCREENSHOT )Donald Trump's Truth Social post

Thailand on Trump's claim

Thailand's Foreign Ministry gave a politely hedged response to Trump's proposal, saying Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai thanked him for his concern and said he agreed in principle that a ceasefire is needed.

"However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side," the ministry said, reiterating Bangkok's desire for bilateral talks with Cambodia. The statement said Phumtham asked Trump to convey that position to the Cambodian side.

Fresh News, an online news agency close to the Cambodian government, reported that Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on social media that Cambodia “agrees with the request for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armies."

However, as reported by Fresh News, Hun Manet appeared to misunderstand or misrepresent Thailand's position as Bangkok agreeing to an immediate ceasefire.

Cambodia and Thailand conflict

The latest violence is part of a long-standing dispute over poorly demarcated sections of the 800-kilometre border, especially surrounding ancient Hindu temple sites like Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom. The temple complex is located between Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province and Thailand's Surin province, but both countries claim ownership over it. Cambodia believes that Prasat Ta Muen Thom was a part of the historic Khmer Empire, but Thailand says that it falls within its territory.

The 800-kilometer (500-mile) frontier between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades, but past confrontations have been limited and brief. The last major flare-up in 2011 left 20 dead.

The current tensions broke out in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thailand's domestic politics.

Things got worse when a land mine wounded five Thai soldiers on Wednesday, leading Bangkok to close the border and expel the Cambodian ambassador. The next day, clashes broke out along the border. Both sides have fired rockets and artillery, and after initially denying Cambodian claims that internationally prohibited cluster munitions were being used, a Thai military spokesperson said Friday that such weapons can be utilized "when necessary" to achieve military objectives. Human Rights Watch condemned the use of cluster munitions in populated areas.

(With AP inputs)

