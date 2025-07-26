Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens amid rising Cambodia-Thailand border clashes Cambodia-Thailand border clash: Cambodia has accused Thai forces of breaching a previous agreement by crossing into Cambodian territory and carrying out what it describes as “unprovoked and deliberate attacks” near disputed temple areas.

Phnom Penh (Cambodia):

As cross-border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand continue to escalate, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has issued an advisory on Saturday (July 26) to Indian nationals living in the region, urging them to remain vigilant and avoid non-essential travel to conflict-prone areas.

UN Security Council convenes urgent meeting over border tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has scheduled a private emergency meeting to address the ongoing clashes under the agenda of "Threats to international peace and security." Both Cambodia and Thailand submitted formal complaints to the UN body, blaming each other for sparking the recent violence.

Cambodia claims Thai forces violated a prior agreement by entering its territory and launching “unprovoked and deliberate attacks” on positions near disputed temple sites. In contrast, Thailand accused Cambodia of initiating hostilities and laying new landmines along the border.

Clashes trigger diplomatic fallout and civilian evacuations

The hostilities, which erupted on July 24, have resulted in heavy military exchanges, including reports of shelling across four Thai provinces—Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Cambodian officials alleged that sacred temple sites such as Tamone Thom, Ta Krabey, and Mom Bei were targeted.

More than 130,000 people have been evacuated from Thai border regions, according to Thailand’s health ministry. Both countries have recalled ambassadors and shut several key border crossings.

International community calls for immediate de-escalation

The United States, China, and Japan have voiced serious concern and called for calm. France has urged both nations to end hostilities immediately and resolve their dispute through international legal frameworks.

ASEAN Chair and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had earlier brokered a proposed ceasefire, which Cambodia claims was agreed upon by Thailand. However, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet later alleged that Thailand withdrew its commitment just an hour after agreeing to the truce.

Thailand, on the other hand, insists that Cambodia must first show genuine intent to de-escalate the conflict before any talks can proceed.

Long-standing border dispute reignites

The latest violence is part of a long-standing dispute over poorly demarcated sections of the 800-kilometre border, especially surrounding ancient Hindu temple sites like Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom, located in the Dangrek mountain range.

This is not the first time the region has witnessed armed confrontation. A similar flare-up in 2011 around the Preah Vihear temple resulted in at least 16 deaths and also drew UN Security Council intervention at the time.

Indian nationals urged to exercise caution

In view of the volatile situation, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has advised Indian citizens residing in or travelling to Cambodia to stay alert, avoid border regions, and follow local security instructions. The embassy is monitoring the situation closely and remains in touch with local authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.