War between Thailand, Cambodia reminds me of India-Pakistan conflict: Donald Trump Donald Trump said he has held a telephonic conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, adding that he would call Thailand's PM as well, requesting the two sides to end the war that has already "killed many people".

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the ongoing war between Cambodia and Thailand reminds him of the recent India-Pakistan conflict as he urged both sides to cease all hostilities. In a post on 'Truth Social', Trump warned the two sides and said that he would not make any trade deal with either Thailand or Cambodia if they do not end the current conflict.

Trump said he has held a telephonic conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, adding that he would call Thailand's PM as well, requesting the two sides to end the war that has already "killed many people".

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging," Trump said. "We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily."

"The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt," he added.

What Cambodia and Thailand are fighting with each other?

Cambodia and Thailand are fighting with each other for control over the ancient Hindu temple Prasat Ta Muen Thom. The temple complex is located between Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province and Thailand’s Surin province, but both countries claim ownership over it. Cambodia believes that Prasat Ta Muen Thom was a part of the historic Khmer Empire, but Thailand says that it falls within its territory.

Cambodia claims that it has lost 13 of its people in this conflict, while Thailand says that it has lost 20 people, mostly citizens. While over 30 people have died on both sides, this conflict has also displaced thousands of people in the region.

Trump claims credit for ceasefire between India, Pakistan

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was responsible for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. India, however, has declined Trump's role in the ceasefire between the two sides.

The two sides were engaged in a serious military conflict in May after India launched Operation Sindoor, destroying multiple terror camps in Pakistan in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Also Read - Martial law declared in eight Thailand districts amid conflict with Cambodia | All you need to know

Also Read - Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens amid rising Cambodia-Thailand border clashes

Also Read - 40 rockets fired in 20 seconds: All about the RM-70 weapon system which Cambodia used to attack Thailand