Texas shooting: Two killed, three injured in targeted attack near Dallas shopping plaza

Texas:

A shooting incident in the US state of Texas left two people dead and three others injured after a gunman opened fire near a shopping centre in the city of Carrollton, located north of Dallas. Police confirmed that the attack was not random and involved individuals known to the suspect.

Authorities said the incident took place on Tuesday at K Towne Plaza, a busy commercial area in the city’s Koreatown district. According to Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, the suspect had a prior business connection with the victims who died. Investigators are still working to understand what led to the violence.

Accused nabbed

The accused, identified as 69-year-old Seung Han Ho, was taken into custody after fleeing the scene. Police tracked him down roughly 6 kilometres away at a nearby grocery store following a brief chase on foot. Officials have not yet confirmed whether he has legal representation.

Emergency services rushed the injured victims to hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, officers secured the area and began collecting evidence, with support from agents of the FBI.

Police inspect accused's apartment

Police also visited an apartment complex where the suspect was believed to have lived recently, though neighbours said they did not recognise him.

Carrollton, a city of around 130,000 residents, has a significant Korean American population. The Koreatown area has grown steadily over the past two decades and is known for its businesses, restaurants, and community institutions.

Local community members expressed shock at the incident. John Jun, who is active within the Korean American community, said such violence is rare in the area, describing it as generally peaceful and hardworking.

Shooting near White House

Earlier on Monday (local time), an armed individual was wounded after being shot by officers from the US Secret Service during a shooting incident near the White House. Officials confirmed that emergency crews were deployed to the scene and advised the public to avoid the area while the situation was being handled.

“US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, DC. One individual was shot by law enforcement, their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding,” the agency’s Office of Communications posted on X.

ALSO READ: White House locked down briefly after shooting reported in vicinity, armed suspect shot at