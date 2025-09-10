Sushila Karki, poised to become Nepal’s interim PM, praises India and PM Modi: ‘Impressed with Indian leaders’ Nepal protests: Sushila Karki, Nepal's former chief justice, has been chosen by the Gen-Z protesters to hold talks with the army and head the interim government in the country.

Kathmandu:

Nepal is in turmoil with the days-long protests toppling KP Sharma Oli's protests amid deadly protests by Gen-Z groups, triggered by widespread corruption and the ban on 27 social media platforms by the government. With the Army taking over the security of the country, efforts have begun establish and interim government in the country and bring order after days of chaos, violence and instability.

The Gen-Z groups that overthrew the government on Wednesday chose former chief justice Sushila Karki, 73, to become the interim prime minister.

Sushila Karki on India and PM Modi

Karki has now spoken greatly about India and its ties with Nepal. Speaking to News 18, she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "I have a good impression of Modi ji. We have not been in touch with India today… for many days."

She said she was generally "very much impressed" with Indian leaders. "We consider them as our own brothers and sisters."

Karki, is the only woman to have been the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal.

On Nepal's foreign policy

“We will talk about it. When it is an international matter, between two countries, some people sit together and make a policy,” she added.

She also said government-to-government relations “is a different matter”: “But there is such a good relationship between the people of Nepal and the people of India. It is a very good relationship. Many, many of our relatives, many of our acquaintances… We have so much goodwill, love."

Sushila Karki's India connection

She recalled her days at the Banaras Hindu University, where she did her master's degree. "I still remember my teachers, friends. I still remember the river Ganga. Beside the Ganga, there was a hostel. And at night in the summer, we would sleep on the (terrace),” she said.

She spoke in Hindi, too, "I am a citizen of Biratnagar, near the border of India. Maybe from my house, (India) is only 25 miles." She said she went regularly to the market at the border.

What she expects from India

About expectations from India, she said, "India has helped Nepal at all times. We are very close… (But) there is a saying (in Hindi): ‘When there are utensils kept together in the kitchen, they do make some sound.’ It happens." She also assured the safety of Indians in Nepal. She said the army had worked to restore order now, while adding that justice would be given to families of people who died.

Nepal Gen-Z protests

At least 25 people were killed in violent protests that gripped Nepal after a social media ban. The protests widened to address frustrations with corruption, leading to the government's fall on Tuesday. Nepalese troops on Wednesday patrolled the streets to restore order and to quell possible violence "under the guise of agitation" as the Himalayan nation slowly returned to normalcy, a day after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

As the Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew until 6 am Thursday, Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and former electricity board CEO Kulman Ghising were among the names being considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead an interim government.