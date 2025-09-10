Nepal protests: Kathmandu airport reopens amid violent Gen Z protests Nepal protests Gen Z: Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, which was shut down due to widespread Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, has officially reopened on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport is set to resume operations from Wednesday, a day after being forced to shut down due to violent protests across Nepal. The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed the reopening after a security meeting was held involving airport and military officials. “We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee,” the NCAA said in a statement. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight schedules.

Nepal protests Gen Z: Army deployed

The protests, led primarily by Gen Z demonstrators, had escalated into violence, prompting a nationwide deployment of the Nepalese Army. According to various media reports, 27 people have been arrested for their involvement in looting, arson, and other violent acts. In response to the unrest, three fire trucks were deployed to control fires set during the protests, including incidents reported in Kathmandu.

Despite the airport reopening, Indian airlines remain cautious. Both Air India and IndiGo have cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10. IndiGo stated on social media, “Following the extension of the airport closure in #Kathmandu, all flights to and from the city will remain cancelled until 1800 hrs on September 10.”

Air India also confirmed full cancellation of its Kathmandu operations for the day, saying it was monitoring the situation closely and would provide further updates as necessary. With these cancellations, many Indian nationals remain stranded in Kathmandu, according to media reports, although no safety concerns have been officially reported.