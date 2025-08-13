Supreme Court orders removal of stray dogs in Delhi: How do other countries tackle this menace? On August 11, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that instances of dog bites had given rise to an "extremely grim" situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest". Let's find out how other countries are tackling this.

Amid rising incidents of stray dog bites, the Supreme Court on Monday (August 11) directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters. The bench further ordered that none of the captured dogs be released back onto the streets and warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against anyone obstructing the dog-catching drive.

Justice Pardiwala said, "If any individual or any organisation comes in the way of such force picking up stray dogs and rounding them up, and if it is reported to us, we shall proceed to take strict action against any such resistance which may be offered." The bench further remarked if the animal activists and "so-called lovers" would be able to bring back children who fell prey to rabies. "Will they put life back to those children? When situation demands, you have to act," it noted.

What is a pound or shelter home?

Let's first understand why a dog shelter is called a shelter home or pound. Dogs captured by government authorities and placed in a designated facility are often referred to as being kept in a shelter home or pound. When stray animals are forcibly taken in by the Municipal Corporation or another government agency, many people use the term pound for such places. Dog shelter homes are those where dogs are properly taken care of. Homeless dogs are nurtured in dog shelter homes, where dogs are given all the facilities, from food to hospital.

How do other countries tackle the menace of stray dogs?

Several countries have effectively dealt with stray dog populations through various humane and scientific approaches. Here's how countries around the world are addressing the stray dog problem.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands is the first country in the world to eliminate stray dogs. This has been achieved by a comprehensive approach that included a nationwide catch–neuter–vaccinate–return (CNVR) programme, stringent anti-abandonment laws, and high taxes on the purchase of purebred dogs to promote adoption. Today, the Netherlands boasts no stray dogs.

Romania

In Romania, a large-scale initiative was launched in May 2001 under the German-Romanian project to provide shelter and medical care for stray dogs. Remarkably, this facility houses around 3,000 dogs at a time and spans an area of 45,543 square meters. Its vast size has earned it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Here, stray dogs picked up from the streets receive proper care, including food, medical treatment, and sterilisation to help control the stray population. The shelter is equipped with dedicated facilities to ensure the health, well-being, and long-term management of the dogs in its care.

Bhutan

In 2021, Bhutan launched the Nationwide Accelerated Dog Population Management and Rabies Control Program, a long-term initiative planned over 14 years. The programme focused on sterilising and vaccinating stray dogs to manage their population and curb rabies. By 2023, Bhutan had successfully sterilised 100 per cent of its stray dogs, treating over 150,000 dogs with a budget of around Rs 29 crore.

Morocco

Morocco has implemented a nationwide Trap–Neuter–Vaccinate–Return (TNVR) program to manage stray dog populations humanely. Under this system, dogs are captured, sterilised, vaccinated against rabies, tagged, and released back to their original locations, unless they are ill or dangerous, in which case they are humanely euthanised. Over the past five years, the government has invested about $23 million (Rs 190 crore) in this initiative, which aims to control population growth while preserving ecological balance.

Japan

Japan enforces strict animal welfare regulations to manage stray dogs. Stray dogs are captured, quarantined, and promoted for adoption, while veterinarians offer low-cost sterilisation services to curb population growth. Euthanasia is legally allowed only for sick or dangerous animals. The method, criticised for causing prolonged suffering, remains in use in some prefectures, including Tokyo.

South Korea

South Korea revised its Domestic Animal Protection Law to impose fines and allow police investigations for abandonment. A Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program primarily targets stray cats but it is also applicable to dogs. Animals are sterilized and returned to their original locations to manage population growth humanely.

