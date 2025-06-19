Stealth bombers, warships and F-16s: How US is gearing up to take on Iran US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployments, stating the moves were made to "ensure that our people are safe."

Washington:

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise, the United States has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, aiming to protect both American forces and support Israel against possible Iranian attacks.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployments, stating the moves were made to "ensure that our people are safe." The Pentagon has dispatched additional fighter jets, aerial refuelling tankers, and repositioned naval assets across key locations, signalling the US' readiness for broader engagement if necessary.

President Donald Trump added to the speculation, declaring on social media, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," prompting widespread discussion about the possibility of American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Despite this, US officials emphasised that no American aircraft had entered Iranian airspace as of Tuesday and maintained that all operations remain defensive, focused on intercepting Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.

Heavy air and naval deployments in Middle East

Though exact figures remain classified, a dozen F-16 fighter jets have been moved to Saudi Arabia, and American aircraft are actively patrolling the skies across the region. B-52 bombers stationed at Diego Garcia are on standby, while B-2 stealth bombers - equipped to carry the 30,000-pound GBU-57 "bunker buster" bomb—are not yet deployed but remain a strategic option.

The Massive Ordnance Penetrator (GBU-57) is considered the only bomb capable of destroying deeply buried sites like Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility, which is housed within a mountain. US officials noted that only American forces possess the aircraft and munitions needed for such a strike.

(Image Source : SORA AI)Stealth bombers, warships and F-16s: How US is gearing up to take on Iran

Open-source intelligence group Aurora Intel reported that additional US refuelling and fighter aircraft have also been stationed across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and Greece. These movements were tracked using publicly available aviation data and confirmed by the Associated Press.

At sea, American destroyers such as the USS The Sullivans and USS Arleigh Burke have played a direct role in intercepting incoming Iranian missiles and defending Israeli airspace. The USS Carl Vinson and its carrier strike group are now positioned in the Arabian Sea, with the USS Nimitz on its way to reinforce or rotate in. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford is preparing to deploy to the European command theatre within the next week. Although this mission was pre-scheduled, the carrier’s presence will expand the US President’s strategic options amid the ongoing conflict.

Ground forces and regional posture

The US military has also been increasing ground troop deployments in recent days. A third Navy destroyer has entered the eastern Mediterranean, and another carrier group is moving toward the Arabian Sea, according to the *Wall Street Journal*. The Pentagon maintains that these moves are defensive but also allow the US to support Israel more directly if needed.

The US troop presence in the Middle East has climbed to nearly 40,000, up from its usual 30,000. Some families stationed at American bases in the region have been authorised for voluntary evacuation, and military installations remain on high alert. At the peak of earlier tensions in October, the US deployed around 43,000 troops in response to Iranian threats and attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea targeting both military and commercial vessels.

Together, these measures reflect a sharp increase in US military readiness and signal Washington’s willingness to deter further escalation in the region while standing firmly behind its ally, Israel.