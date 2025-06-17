Israel-Iran war updates: Israel says it has killed top Iranian military commander Ali Shadmani Israel-Iran War: Amid the rapidly escalating conflict with Israel, Iran has reportedly signalled a willingness to halt the violence and resume negotiations over its nuclear programme. According to *The Wall Street Journal*, citing Middle Eastern and European officials, Iran has sent messages to both

The long-standing tensions between Israel and Iran escalated into open warfare on Friday, 13 June 2025, marking an unprecedented phase of direct military conflict. Israel launched a large-scale offensive involving fighter jets and drones, targeting key Iranian nuclear and military facilities. These included surface-to-surface missile production sites, radar installations, and surface-to-air missile launchers.

The strikes also hit residential areas and fuel depots, with Iran’s health ministry reporting at least 224 deaths and more than 1,200 injuries, most of them civilians. Israeli forces are also reported to have killed several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), one-third of Iran’s surface-to-surface missile launchers have been destroyed, and Israel has established "full air superiority over Tehran." An Iranian refuelling aircraft was also struck at a distance of 2,300 kilometres.

In response, Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at Israeli cities and towns, resulting in at least 24 deaths and 592 injuries. Among the targets was a major oil refinery in Haifa. The IDF reported intercepting more than 100 Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).