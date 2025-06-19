Trump discreetly approved plans to attack Iran, but a final strike order is yet to come: Report US President Trump has approved plans for a strike on Iran but has postponed the final order, choosing to wait for Iran’s next steps regarding its nuclear programme. As tensions escalate, the US is increasing its military presence in the region.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has told his senior aides he supports plans for a potential military strike on Iran but has not yet given the final order. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump wants to wait and see if Iran will halt its nuclear programme before deciding on further action.

One possible target is Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility, which lies deep underground and is heavily fortified. Experts believe that only the most powerful bunker-busting bombs could damage it effectively.

What Trump said on attacking Iran

When asked whether he had made a decision on launching an attack, Trump responded, "I may do it, I may not do it." He added, “The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week.” He reiterated that Iran must completely abandon its nuclear ambitions with no preconditions.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump claimed Iran was just weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon before Israel began its strikes last week. He said he now seeks “total victory,” not a ceasefire, underlining his firm position against Iran’s nuclear plans led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We’re not looking for a ceasefire. We’re looking for a total and complete victory," Trump stated. "Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon."

When questioned about the challenges of targeting Iran’s Fordow facility, Trump said, “We’re the only ones that have the capability to do it, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to do it — at all.” His comment suggested possible restraint, though the threat remains.

In response, Ayatollah Khamenei warned the US against any military action, declaring that Iran would not surrender and any attack would result in serious consequences.

US military buildup in Middle East

The US has been increasing its military presence in the Middle East. A third Navy destroyer has entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and another aircraft carrier group is heading to the Arabian Sea, the *Wall Street Journal* reported. The Pentagon insists the deployment is defensive, but it also gives Washington the option to support Israel in the event of further conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground continues to worsen. A human rights organisation reported that more than 450 people have died in Iran due to recent attacks, while 24 fatalities have been recorded in Israel from Iranian strikes.