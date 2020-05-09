Image Source : AP Singapore sees drop in new coronavirus cases

Singapore on Saturday saw a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases as the city-state reported 753 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total to 22,460, majority of them foreign nationals, including Indians, living in dormitories. On Friday, Singapore reported 768 new cases of coronavirus. The Health Ministry said the vast majority of the 753 new cases reported on Saturday are work permit holders (foreigners) residing in worker dormitories.

Nine cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

As of Friday, 19,232 of the 323,000 foreign workers living in dormitories, or nearly six per cent, have tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Straits Times.

Singapore had placed 18,402 coronavirus patients in isolation while 1,245 are hospitalised by Friday, according to a data from the Health Ministry.

The Ministry said 1,245 cases were still in hospital while 20 people have died of the disease.

Singapore currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia and saw a surge in cases in last few weeks, especially after the medical testing of foreign workers, many of them Indians, living in dormitories.

After a drop in COVID-19 cases in the local community, Singapore eased some restrictions from May 5, including allowing residents to exercise in the common areas of strata-titled residential buildings such as private condominiums, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

Traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture was also allowed to resume for pain management, said the report.

Meanwhile, some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will also be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks, authorities had announced recently.

As part of the gradual easing of ‘circuit breaker’ measures, schools will start to bring back students in small groups for face-to-face lessons from May 19, with priority given to graduating cohorts.

But National Development Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned in a press conference on Friday that Singaporeans should not rush to go out when businesses reopen on May 12.

“We are making progress because of the circuit breaker and we should continue to do our part to comply with the measures for the rest of the circuit breaker period. We should remain vigilant and not take any chances,” he said.

