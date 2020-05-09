6-week-old baby becomes UK's youngest COVID-19 victim

Image Source : PTI United Kingdom: 6-week-old baby becomes youngest COVID-19 victim

A six-week-old baby has died of coronavirus in England, becoming the UK's youngest COVID-19 victim, the National Health Service (NHS) has confirmed. A further 332 deaths in hospitals in England were recorded on Friday, including the baby, reports the Metro newspaper.

Announcing the news, an NHS England spokesperson said: "A further 332 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,764.

"Patients were aged between six weeks and 103 years old. Twenty-two of the 332 patients (aged between 40 and 96) had no known underlying health condition."

The UK currently accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe.

As of Saturday, the death toll stood at 31,316, with 212,629 confirmed cases.

