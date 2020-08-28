Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan's Prime Minister

Friday, August 28, 2020
     
Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, has resigned on Friday due to health issues. Concerns about Abe’s health began this summer and grew this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups.

New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2020 14:10 IST
Abe has acknowledged having ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.

Abe, whose term ends in September 2021, is expected to stay on until a new party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

More to follow. 

(With inputs from AP)

