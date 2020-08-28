Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, has resigned on Friday due to health issues. Concerns about Abe’s health began this summer and grew this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups.
Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan's Prime Minister, reports news agency Reuters. https://t.co/ZiZAqieyQW— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
Abe has acknowledged having ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.
Abe, whose term ends in September 2021, is expected to stay on until a new party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.
(With inputs from AP)