Massive mountain collapses within seconds in Nepal; terrifying video shows people running for their lives

Kathmandu:

A terrifying video of a large section of a mountainside crumbling into Kali Gandaki River within seconds went viral. The dramatic footage that went viral showed people screaming and running for their lives. The villagers can be heard screaming "ghar gai sakyo", which means "the home is already gone". The incident happened following days of heavy rain and landslide that killed at least 24 people, and left 14 missing across several districts, as per reports.

4 killed after avalanche strikes Himlung Peak

The death toll from the site of an avalanche that struck at Himlung Himal peak in Nepal has risen to four on Monday, while eight people remained missing, according to Nepalese officials. The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal's Manang district on Sunday, burying tents where supporting staff and mountain guides were taking shelter, leaving 22 missing – all of them Nepalese. Rescuers have so far established contact with 10 people, officials said.

The four bodies recovered so far have been identified as Chhebi Bhote, Pasang Bhote, Birendra Gurung and Ghan Shyam Rai, PTI reported. Senior Captain Pasang Norbu Sherpa of Prabhu Helicopter said they took the rescue team to the base camp on Monday morning. He added that the search began after the helicopter dropped the team at the base camp.

Heavy rains, landslides slash parts of Nepal

The continued rainfall has pushed up water levels in rivers and streams, putting settlements close to riverbanks at risk. The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of several provinces, with some areas facing a high risk of flooding. Authorities have also urged people living along rivers and in landslide-prone areas to remain alert. The weather department has warned that persistent rainfall could increase river flows and trigger landslides, particularly where the ground has already been weakened by earlier monsoon rain.

The BP Highway has also been affected by the swollen Roshi River. Temporary road diversions at Chaukidanda and Ghumaune were washed away, disrupting traffic along the highway. The Prithvi Highway has been affected by landslides at several points in Dhading. Seven locations have reported landslides, with sections at Krishnabhir and Tigraang Khola completely blocked. Traffic has been restricted to one lane at five other locations, while efforts to clear debris have been complicated by continued rain and further landslides.

The Kanti Lokpath, another important road connecting Kathmandu with Makwanpur and Hetauda, has also been disrupted. Landslides at three locations on the Lalitpur side blocked the route, according to local authorities.

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