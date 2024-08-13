Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after ouster from Bangladesh: 'Extreme dishonour of my father...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently staying in India, released her first statement since her ouster from her country and demanded punishment for those involved in the killings and vandalism across the nation in students protests. Her remarks came in a statement in days through her son, Reuters reported.

The latest development comes days after Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8.

“I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban,” the statement shared by Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed read.

Hasina on violence in Bangladesh

The former Prime Minister condemned the violence in her country and expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the bloodshed.

"Since July, due to the acts of sabotage, arson, and violence carried out in the name of movement, many innocent lives have been lost. I express my condolences to the students, teachers, police officers, including a pregnant female officer, journalists, cultural workers, working people, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations, pedestrians, and those working in various institutions who have died due to attacks. I pray for the forgiveness of their souls," her son wrote in the post.

"I express my sympathy to those who, like me, are living with the pain of losing their loved ones. I demand that those involved in these killings and acts of sabotage be properly investigated, identified, and subjected to appropriate punitive measures," the post added.

Hasina on "dishonour" to Mujibur Rahman

She said that the Bangladesh which had gained recognition as a developing country across the globe has now been "reduced to ashes".

"You have begun to reap the benefits of this. Bangladesh has gained recognition as a developing nation in the world. Today, that has been reduced to ashes. The memory, which was our source of survival, has been burned to ashes," the post said.

"This is an extreme dishonor to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we gained independence, self-respect, and a free country. This is an insult to the blood of millions of martyrs. I seek justice from the people of the country," it added.

Notably, on the day Hasina fled the country, thousands of protesters stormed the Prime Minister's Palace and looted her belongings. They had also vandalised Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue.

A murder case has been filed against Sheikh Hasina, who was compelled to resign and flee to India during widespread protests over job quotas, along with six others over the death of a grocery shop worker amid the unrest. This marked the first case to be filed against the 76-year-old leader mired in controversies well before the protests began.

Sheikh Hasina's ouster from Bangladesh

Hasina ruled the country with a iron fist for 15 years and resigned as the prime minister after massive protests which initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power. The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

Hasina’s party Awami League retained power in the parliamentary election in January this year, which was boycotted by the Opposition parties.