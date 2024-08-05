Bangladesh protests: Mob vandalises Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue in Dhaka | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Angry protesters pummel statue the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

Bangladesh protests: In a dramatic escalation of unrest, hundreds of protesters stormed the official residence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction in the country's capital Dhaka. The protesters also vandalised the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a revered figure in Bangladesh and the father of Sheikh Hasina, and the nation's founding leader. A video has also surfaced showing protesters chiselling away at the statue's head with an axe. The unrest erupted shortly after Sheikh Hasina announced her resignation as Prime Minister and fled to neighbouring India, citing the deteriorating political situation in Bangladesh. Her abrupt departure has left the country in turmoil, with widespread protests and clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Local media reported that Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, fled Dhaka for an undisclosed location. Flight tracking website, Flight Radar reported that a Bangladesh Air Force C130J had taken off from Bangladesh and entered Indian Air Space. It is unclear yet if Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was on this plane. No independent confirmation of her next destination has been received. Agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Protesters were seen chanting slogans and celebrating the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Notably, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman in a televised address confirmed that Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of Prime Minister and left the country. In a national address Zaman appealed to protestors to remain calm and return home and also urged citizens to end the violence, stating that there is no need for a curfew or emergency measures. The army chief said, now the political transition period is going on and an interim government will be formed. He said that 'all murders will be judged'. The army chief said, "Maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let's work together. Please help, we won't get anything by fighting. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together."

It is pertinent to mention here that the protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

