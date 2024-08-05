Bangladesh protests: Sheikh Hasina arrives in India after resigning as PM, will move to London, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who tendered her resignation on Monday (August 5) following massive violent protests, landed in India and is enroute to New Delhi, sources said, adding that she will move to London next. However, senior official from the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, who requested anonymity, told ANI that she has left the official residence in Dhaka after violence erupted. "Her current whereabouts are unknown. The situation in Dhaka is highly sensitive, and the Prime Minister's residence is under siege by a mob," the official said.

Image Source : INDIA TVSheikh Hasina's movement

Sheikh Hasina submitted her resignation letter to President Shahabuddin Ahmed at 12:00 noon. Millions of people have already started a victory march in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh Dhaka airport has been sealed so that no minister can escape.

"Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed from Bangabhaban at around 2:30pm on Monday on a military helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana for a "safer place", local media reported.

The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.