Russia, Ukraine close to finalising peace deal? Trump says 'something good just may be happening' US President Donald Trump's remark comes a day after he criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for expressing 'zero gratitude' over America's assistance in resolving the war with Russia, which he said should have never happened.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that Ukraine and Russia are close to finalising a peace deal to end the over two-and-a-half-year war between them, saying that "something good may be happening".

"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

Interestingly, the Republican leader's remark comes a day after he criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for expressing 'zero gratitude' over America's assistance in resolving the war with Russia, which he said should have never happened. In a long post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump also criticised Europe for buying Russian crude.

"I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED," Trump had said.

Later, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and his European allies for helping him 'protect lives'. "Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the help that, starting with the Javelins, is saving the lives of Ukrainians," he said on Telegram.

Since returning to office, Trump has been trying to end the Ukraine conflict. In August, he also held a peace summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to resolve the war. The two leaders had hailed the summit, with Putin stressing that the war would have never happened had Trump been in power.

Later, the US and Russia had decided to hold another summit in Hungary, but it was cancelled indefinitely, with both sides blaming each other for the pause in talks. The Trump administration is hopeful that it would soon be able to resolve the Ukraine conflict, though, it has asserted that Kyiv sovereignty needs to be maintained.