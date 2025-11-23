Trump criticises Europe for buying Russian oil, slams Ukraine for expressing 'zero gratitude' Trump criticises Europe for buying Russian oil, slams Ukraine for expressing 'zero gratitude'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday reignited criticism of Ukraine’s leadership, accusing Kyiv of showing “zero gratitude” for American support as the war with Russia continues. In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump also expressed deep frustration with the prolonged conflict and faulted Europe for purchasing Russian oil even as Ukraine battles Moscow’s forces.

“I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED,” Trump wrote.

“UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA,” he added.

Calling the war a “human catastrophe,” Trump said the US continues to sell significant quantities of weapons to NATO for Ukraine, while accusing former president Joe Biden of “giving everything for free.”

“GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE!” he wrote.