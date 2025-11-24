'Thank you to President of America': Zelenskyy rejects Trump's 'zero gratitude' claim Zelenskyy also warned against internal actors amplifying Russian narratives and confirmed ongoing talks with American and European officials aimed at ending the war.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday issued a detailed response to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s accusation that Kyiv had shown "zero gratitude" for American support. In a post on X, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine remains committed to peace, diplomacy, and international cooperation amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine has never wanted war'

Zelenskyy wrote that Ukraine “has never wanted war” and continues to rely heavily on diplomatic engagement to end the conflict. He reiterated gratitude for global support, stating:

"Everyone is offering support, giving advice, providing information, and I am grateful to each and every person who is giving this help to us, to Ukraine."

He stressed that peace efforts must be effective and sustainable, adding,"It is important to ensure that the steps to end the war are effective, and that everything is doable."

Response to Trump: 'We will never be an obstacle to peace'

Addressing Trump's criticism directly, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would never obstruct peace efforts and refuted claims of a lack of appreciation for US assistance.

"Ukraine has never wanted war, and we will never be an obstacle to peace," he wrote. He also noted that diplomatic activity has intensified in recent days, with Kyiv expecting "meaningful progress" soon.

'Millions support our state's position

Zelenskyy underscored that the Ukrainian public remains united behind the government's stance on sovereignty and independence. "Millions of Ukrainians clearly support our state's position. It is palpable," he said.

"There is firm support for our independence and Ukrainian sovereignty.”

He added that all political decisions must reflect the needs and security of the Ukrainian people.

Intensive talks with US and European partners

According to Zelenskyy, Monday was marked by continuous diplomatic engagements involving U.S. officials and multiple European delegations.

"Today is the day of many meetings and talks," he said, noting positive signals from Washington. "It is important that there is a conversation with the American representatives. And there is a signal that President Trump's team hears us."

He thanked the US, European leaders, and international partners for their ongoing support.

Warning against internal attempts to echo Russian narratives

Zelenskyy also issued a pointed warning about internal actors attempting to amplify Russian messaging. He said intelligence partners had alerted Kyiv to individuals trying to undermine Ukraine’s unity.

"This does not help," the president said, stressing that Ukrainian citizens must act responsibly: "Those who have Ukrainian passports need to feel responsible for Ukraine."

A decade of war

The roots of the Russia–Ukraine conflict trace back to 2014, when mass protests in Kyiv ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. Russia soon annexed Crimea after a disputed referendum, and fighting erupted between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Despite the Minsk agreements, clashes persisted for years. The conflict escalated dramatically in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, sparking a prolonged and devastating war with shifting frontlines and stalled diplomacy.