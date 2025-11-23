Russia launches largest attack of the year on Ukraine; 33 killed as Zelenskyy urges stronger air defence Calling the assault a major escalation, Zelenskyy urged rapid implementation of international air-defense commitments as Ukraine works with US and European partners to strengthen its defense against ongoing Russian strikes.

New Delhi:

Russia carried out its biggest assault of 2025 on Ukraine on Saturday, launching more than 1,050 attack drones and 1,000 glide bombs across multiple cities, even as former US President Donald Trump pushed a new peace proposal. At least 33 people, including six children, were killed, while dozens were injured. Six people remain trapped under debris, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Zelensky shares devastation, expresses condolences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted videos of the destruction on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, confirming that rescue operations in Ternopil had concluded after four days of continuous work.

“Thirty-three people, including six children, have been killed as a result of this Russian crime. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” Zelensky wrote. He added that six more individuals remain missing and thanked all rescue workers for their relentless efforts.

Bombings continue in Dnipro and Nikopol

Zelenskyy said emergency operations are still underway in Dnipro, where a Russian drone struck near a residential building, injuring 14 people, including a child.

In Nikopol, an FPV drone attack injured two children and one woman. Zelensky noted that residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and energy facilities across various regions were targeted throughout the week, reflecting a sustained escalation in Russian strikes.

More than 1,050 drones, 1,000 glide bombs launched

Detailing the scale of the assault, Zelensky stated that Russia deployed over 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,000 glide bombs, and more than 60 missiles of different types.

He added that Ukrainian advisers would hold discussions in Switzerland with representatives from the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom to strengthen Ukraine’s defence strategy.

Ukraine urges rapid implementation of air defence support

The Ukrainian president stressed the urgent need to speed up international commitments on air defence systems and missiles, saying it is crucial to counter such massive Russian attacks.

“We must do everything possible to strengthen our defence against these malignant Russian strikes,” Zelensky said, thanking all nations and volunteers working to save lives and support peace efforts.

The latest attack underscores the severe escalation on the battlefield, even as diplomatic talks continue internationally.