Live Russia earthquake, tsunami updates: Evacuation order issued to over 9 lakh residents in Japan Tsunami waves of up to 3-4 meters were recorded in Kamchatka, according to regional emergency minister Sergei Lebedev. Evacuations were ordered in Kamchatka, Japan, and other locations, including Hawaii, where a tsunami watch is in effect.

Moscow:

One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude tremor that set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and south toward New Zealand. The quake was about 119 kilometers away from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu and people moved to higher ground. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30 centimeters reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido. Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

