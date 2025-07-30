Advertisement
  3. Russia earthquake, tsunami updates: Evacuation order issued to over 9 lakh residents in Japan

  Live Russia earthquake, tsunami updates: Evacuation order issued to over 9 lakh residents in Japan

Tsunami waves of up to 3-4 meters were recorded in Kamchatka, according to regional emergency minister Sergei Lebedev. Evacuations were ordered in Kamchatka, Japan, and other locations, including Hawaii, where a tsunami watch is in effect.

Russia earthquake, tsunami Live Updates.
Russia earthquake, tsunami Live Updates. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
Moscow:

One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude tremor that set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and south toward New Zealand. The quake was about 119 kilometers away from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu and people moved to higher ground. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30 centimeters reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido. Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Stay tuned for Live Updates:

Live updates :Russia Earthquake, Tsunami LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US: Hawaii and Oregon issue coastal warnings

    The Russian areas nearest the quake's epicentre on the Kamchatka Peninsula reported damage and evacuations, but no serious injuries. Hawaii and Oregon warn residents of potential damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami had been generated by the quake that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    California tsunami landfall likely in less than 4 hrs: NWS

    The National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Centre has reported that tsunami waves could begin reaching the west coast of California's Bay Area around 12:30 am today (local time). This follows a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Pacific coast. "TSUNAMI WATCH in effect for the California coast. Estimated time of arrival as early as 12:15 AM on July 30. People along the coast: Stand by for further updates," the NWS said in its advisory. 

     

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Over 9,00000 under evacuation advisory as Japan issues tsunami warning

    More than 9,00000 residents across Japan were placed under evacuation advisories after a tsunami warning was issued, according to the country's Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The alert affected people living in 133 municipalities stretching from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, all situated along Japan’s Pacific coast. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or property damage. Authorities have not disclosed how many residents actually evacuated to designated shelters.

