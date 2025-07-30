Moment when 8.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Russia's Kamchatka | Watch terrifying videos A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Moscow:

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday morning, making it the strongest earthquake recorded in the region since 1952, according to Russian authorities. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicentre was located 133 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of 74 km beneath the surface.

Visuals from the region revealed frightening scenes, with buildings shaking violently, furniture tossed around, and residents fleeing in panic. While many structures reportedly withstood the tremors, the interiors of homes and offices were heavily disturbed, and several aftershocks followed. However, no reports of injuries or fatalities have surfaced so far.

Watch videos here

Surveillance footage emerging from Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in the aftermath of the 8.8 magnitude earthquake vividly captures the intensity of the tremors. In one video from inside a mobile shop, furniture and electronic displays can be seen shaking, with objects toppling as the structure sways violently.

Another clip, reportedly from a seismic monitoring center, shows the exact moment the earthquake is registered, immediately triggering alarms and alert protocols.

Additional footage shows a multi-storey building shaking fiercely, with walls creaking and lights flickering.

Another visuals from Kamchatka depict the chaos inside a residential home during the powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake. Household items were scattered across the floor, with furniture toppled and cupboards thrown open. In one clip, residents can be heard panicking as the tremors shake the house, causing lights to flicker and walls to creak. Decorative pieces, electronics, and glassware were seen shattered or displaced due to the violent shaking.

Tsunami warning issued

The National Tsunami Warning Center, based in Alaska, issued a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska Aleutian Islands, and a watch for portions of the West Coast, including California, Oregon, and Washington, and Hawaii.

The advisory also includes a vast swath of Alaska's coastline, including parts of the panhandle. A University of Tokyo seismologist, Shinichi Sakai, told NHK that a distant earthquake could cause a tsunami that affects Japan if its epicenter is shallow.

In Japan, the weather agency raised its tsunami warning, saying waves as high as three meters (about 10 feet) could hit. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, these waves were expected along the country’s Pacific coast between 10:00 am and 11:30 am local time.

