Polish issues warning to Putin against using its airspace, says 'risk of arrest'

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned that should Russian President Vladimir Putin attempt to transit through Polish airspace on his way to a summit with US President Donald Trump, it could be forced to execute an international arrest warrant if he did.

Speaking to Radio Rodzina, Sikorski said, “I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court won’t order the government to escort such an aircraft down to hand the suspect to the court in The Hague.”

No meet date yet

Kremlin officials downplayed the urgency of summit plans, emphasising that no specific dates had been finalised.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Putin, said, “We cannot postpone something that has not been finalised. Neither President Trump nor President Putin have given exact dates. Preparation is needed, serious preparation.”

