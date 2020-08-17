3 police officers shot in Texas while responding to call at home

Image Source : AP Police officers work near the house in Cedar Park, Texas, where a person remained barricaded Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Three police officers were shot, authorities said. The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, police said on Twitter. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Three police officers were shot on Sunday while they were responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove. Meanwhile, a person remained barricaded inside a home located in a suburb of Austin, Texas.

According to Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon, the officers were in stable condition at a local hospital. The scene in Heritage Park Subdivision was still active, he said.

The city of Cedar Park has asked residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive, the city said on Twitter. The Cedar Park police and fire departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, the post said.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

(With inputs from AP)

