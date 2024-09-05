PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong to discuss bilateral ties | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Prime Minister Modi with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong at the Parliament House.

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong at the Parliament House for bilateral talks on Thursday. He received a ceremonial welcome at the venue and will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

He also signed the visitor's book there as he was greeted with a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House. External Affairs S Jaishankar and his counterpart exchanged several MoUs in the fields of Digital Technologies, Health and Medicine, Educational Cooperation and Skills Development and India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership in the presence of both leaders. The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Wong took over as premier and Modi began his third term as Prime Minister. Wong and Lee will host Modi with separate meals.

PM Modi on Wednesday arrived in Singapore for the first time in nearly six years, marking his fifth official visit after concluding his 'productive' two-day trip to Brunei, where he was the first Indian leader to make a bilateral visit. PM Modi came to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Lawrence Wong.

"Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties," said the PM on X upon his arrival in Singapore, where he was greeted with a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora.

​The Ministry of External Affairs said the leaders will review the progress of the India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. "I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development," Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit.

Notably, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Wong on Thursday and witness the exchange of several memorandums of understanding. The prime minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This visit will build synergies in the semiconductor ecosystems of Singapore and India. Both PMs will visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility, officials said. They said MoUs will be signed for cooperation in manpower skilling in the semiconductor sector. From skilling centres to training and recruitment by Singapore firms, this will help India’s youth with better skills and opportunities, officials added.

Modi is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials. PM Modi's visit comes ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership. "Our trade and investment flows have shown steady growth, we have robust defence cooperation and growing exchanges in culture and education and we have identified new anchors of our partnership under the India-Singapore Ministerial Round Table framework," said the MEA.

