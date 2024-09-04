PM Modi shows his fun side to Indian diaspora in Singapore by flaunting his 'dhol' skills | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Modi playing the 'dhol' in Singapore

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore for his fifth official visit, he showed the Indian diaspora his fun side by playing the 'dhol' while receiving a rousing welcome in the country. Indians in Singapore had been eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister to arrive on the second leg of his two-nation visit after completing a "productive" visit to Brunei.

Prime Minister Modi was received by officials at the Changi Airport and greeted by a thunderous welcome by the Indian diaspora. Modi would later call on his counterpart Lawrence Wong, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi with separate meals.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with people from all walks of life cheering at this light-hearted moment and welcoming him to Singapore, where he is making his first visit after nearly six years. Later on, a woman also tied a rakhi to the Prime Minister and several people clamoured to take a selfie with him on this occasion. He also gave his autograph to one of the individuals at the hotel where he is staying.

PM Modi on Wednesday arrived in Singapore for the first time in nearly six years, marking his fifth official visit after concluding his 'productive' two-day trip to Brunei, where he was the first Indian leader to make a bilateral visit. PM Modi came to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Apart from meeting Wong, Modi would call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi with separate meals. "Looking forward to a the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties," said the PM on X.

​The Ministry of External Affairs said the leaders will review the progress of India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. "I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development," Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit.

The Indian PM will also Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. He will also meet interns from both countries, the Singapore students who did internships in India through the India Ready Talent Programme, as well as interns from Odisha who are working in Singapore companies. His visit comes after the second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held at Shangri-La Singapore on August 26.

