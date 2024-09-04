PM Modi receives lavish welcome in Singapore as he meets his counterpart Lawrence Wong | WATCH

​”I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development,” Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit.

Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials. Apart from meeting Wong, Modi would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi with separate meals.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.