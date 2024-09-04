PM Modi receives lavish welcome in Singapore as he meets his counterpart Lawrence Wong | WATCH

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday for his fifth official visit to the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, met his counterpart. His visit came hours after he wrapped up his visit to Brunei.
”I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development,” Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit.