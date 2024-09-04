Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
PM Modi receives lavish welcome in Singapore as he meets his counterpart Lawrence Wong | WATCH

During the two-day visit, Modi will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Singapore Updated on: September 04, 2024 18:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, in Sin
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, in Singapore.

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday for his fifth official visit to the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, met his counterpart. His visit came hours after he wrapped up his visit to Brunei.

​”I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development,” Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit.

Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials. Apart from meeting Wong, Modi would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Wong and Lee will host Modi with separate meals.
 
This is a breaking story. More details will be added.
