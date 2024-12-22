PM Modi meets Emir of Kuwait: 'Strengthened and solidified the age old friendship'

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/X PM Modi and Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kuwait - the first tour of an Indian prime minister in 43 years - met His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah during the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

"Glad to have met His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah during the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup," PM Modi on Sunday posted on X.

PM Modi attends opening ceremony of Arabian Gulf Cup

PM Modi on Saturday attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as the chief guest at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here, on his two-day visit to the Gulf nation, the first for any Indian prime minister in 43 years.

PM Modi is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The prime minister joined the Emir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait in witnessing the grand opening ceremony.

The event also provided an opportunity for an informal interaction of the prime minister with the leadership of Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Kuwait was scheduled to play Oman in the opening game of the eight-team tournament. ​Kuwait is hosting the biennial Arabian Gulf Cup with participation from eight countries, including GCC nations, Iraq, and Yemen. The tournament is one of the most prominent sporting events in the region.

PM Modi hails diaspora in Kuwait

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday hailed the diaspora's contribution to global growth and said India has the potential to become the “skill capital of the world.”

He addressed a large gathering of the Indian community at an event called ‘Hala Modi’ at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in the city on the first day of his two-day visit.

Earlier after arrival, Modi met with a 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service officer, two Kuwaiti nationals who have translated and published iconic epics Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic, and visited a labour camp with a workforce of around 1,500 Indian nationals. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait. You have added an Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled the canvas of Kuwait with the colours of Indian skills. You have mixed the essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition in Kuwait,” PM Modi said.

The PM expressed happiness about the presence of Indians from diverse corners of the country in the gulf nation and called it a “mini-Hindustan.”

India's StartUps, FinTech, smart technology and green technology can develop cutting-edge solutions for every need of Kuwait, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

