'Not just diplomacy, but bonds of heart connect India and Kuwait': PM Modi to Indian diaspora

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait, addressed the Indian diaspora at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in the 'Hala Modi' event on Saturday. In his address, PM said, "People from North, West, East and South, who speak different languages are here- 'lekin sab ke dil me ek hi goonj hai - Bhatrat Mata Ki Jai."

You have filled Kuwait’s canvas with colours of Indian skills: PM Modi

The PM told Indian diaspora, "You have filled Kuwait’s canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed essence of India's talent, tech & tradition." PM in his address said that India leads the world in receiving remittances, this credit goes to all of you hardworking people. About Kuwait's leadership, he said ," Whenever I speak to Kuwait's leadership, they always praise Indian community." PM Modi added, "Just 2–2.5 hours ago, I arrived in Kuwait, and ever since setting foot here, I have felt an extraordinary sense of belonging and warmth all around. You all have come from various states of India, but seeing you here feels like a 'Mini Hindustan' has gathered before me."

PM Modi further added, "Today, December 21, 2024, the world is celebrating the first 'World Meditation Day'. It is dedicated to India's thousand years of tradition of meditation." About India-Kuwait ties, the PM said that India and Kuwait are located on two shores of the Arabian Sea; it's not just diplomacy that connects us, but also bonds of the heart. PM said that people beloging to North, West, East and South, who speak different languages are here, but they are united by "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Background of India-Kuwait ties

Notably, 9 lakh Indians are part of Kuwait's workforce, which accounts for 30 per cent of the total workforce in the country. Overall, Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of the Gulf nation.

Kuwait, which is among India's top trading partners, has a bilateral trade of USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

For the first time, Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded USD 10 billion. Traditionally, India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.

Until 1961, the Indian rupee remained legal tender in Kuwait, which symbolises the deep economic and cultural ties between both nations. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established in 1961, with India initially represented by a trade commissioner.

