PM Modi in Kuwait meets Ramayana, Mahabharata translator and publisher in Arabic language | VIDEO

As PM Modi is currently undertaking a two-day visit to Kuwait, Abdullah Baronthe, the translator of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Arabic language, and the publisher, Abdullateef Alnesef met the Indian Prime Minister in Kuwait city. On his meeting with PM Modi, Alnesef said that it was an honour for him to meet the PM, adding that the books are very important. The PM also met 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa.

PM Modi reached Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day visit, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to tour the Gulf nation in 43 years. In his Kuwait visit, the PM will address the Indian diaspora at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in the 'Hala Modi' event. He will also visit a the labour camp which houses blue-collar Indian workers.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Kuwait is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed USD 10 billion. India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.

