PM Modi to meet Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at luxury palace on Day 2 of bilateral visit

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei.

PM Modi in Brunei: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a historic visit to Brunei, will meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at his official residence, the luxury palace of Istana Nurul Iman, on the second day of his visit. The Istana Nurul Iman Palace is the world's largest palace which boasts of 22-carat gold adornments, five swimming pools, 1,700 bedrooms, 257 bathrooms, 110 garages, and a private zoo with Bengal tigers and diverse bird species.

The palace covers an enormous 200,000 square metres, making it the largest residential palace globally. It includes 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms, and a grand banquet hall that can seat 5,000 guests. The palace features parking for 110 cars, an air-conditioned stable for 200 polo ponies, five swimming pools, and a mosque that holds 1,500 worshippers.

Before his arrival, PM Modi said he was looking forward to strong ties between the countries, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. His visit marks the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian PM as both countries are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024.

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Brunei

As a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. Modi was accorded a warm welcome and given a guard of honour at the airport. "Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages," he said on X.

Later in the day, he inaugurated the new chancery premises of the Indian High Commission in Brunei, terming it as indicative of stronger ties between the two countries. "Delighted to inaugurate the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, indicative of our stronger ties with Brunei Darussalam. This will also be serving our diaspora," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi's busy schedule in Brunei

The PM "lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque," inaugurating the new chancery premises, which embodies a "profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations", the MEA said in a press release. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements, it said. "The design not only pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere," it said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the members of the vibrant Indian diaspora who were part of the event, appreciating their contribution as a "living bridge" between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties. The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s healthcare and education sectors has been well acknowledged, said the MEA.

In the evening, PM Modi visited Brunei's iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque built by the father of the current Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. "Went to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei," Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister was received by Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Awang Badaruddin at the mosque, where he also watched a video depicting its history. Minister of Health Mohammad Isham was also present.

After holding talks with Sultan Bolkiah, PM Modi will visit Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, where the two leaders will review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

ALSO READ | PM Modi visits Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque, one of the most photographed landmarks, in Brunei

ALSO READ | Hassanal Bolkiah, who owns 7,000 cars, aeroplanes and world's largest palace, to host PM Modi in Brunei