Hassanal Bolkiah, who owns 7,000 cars, aeroplanes and world's largest palace, to host PM Modi in Brunei

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Brunei on Tuesday on the first leg of his two-nation trip during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership, including His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday. Earlier in his departure statement in New Delhi, PM Modi said he was embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. "As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights," Modi said. The Sultan, who will host PM Modi in Brunei, is popular for his immense wealth which includes a range of cars and an impressive aviation fleet.

Hassanal Bolkiah- the richest man of Brunei

Hassanal Bolkiah, renowned for his vast fortune and opulent lifestyle, possesses the world's largest private car collection. He also owns a Boeing 747. His immense passion for cars can be assessed by the humungous cost of vehicles- which are valued at nearly $5 billion. According to a report by The Sun, he has more than 7,000 cars which includes 600 Rolls-Royces, 450 Ferraris, and 380 Bentleys. His wealth is largely attributed to Brunei's oil and gas reserves.

Besides, he has an impressive aviation fleet which includes a Boeing 747-400, a Boeing 767-200, and an Airbus A340-200. Media reports claimed that the Boeing 747-400, often referred to as the "flying palace," is exquisitely adorned with gold and Lalique crystal, and its estimated cost is around $400 million.

Among his notable vehicles are an $80 million Bentley Dominator SUV, a Porsche 911 with Horizon Blue paint and X88 power package, and a gold-plated Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II. His collection also includes a custom Rolls-Royce with an open roof and gold details and a gold-coated Rolls-Royce for his daughter’s 2007 wedding.

Hassanal Bolkiah's car collection includes:

- Over 7,000 vehicles in total

600 Rolls-Royces

450 Ferraris

380 Bentleys

A gold-coated Rolls-Royce

A Ferrari 456 GT Venice (one of only seven in the world)

The collection is valued at over $5 billion.

Istana Nurul Iman-- A Palace with 1,700 bedrooms

Beyond cars, the Sultan's residence, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, is the largest residential palace globally, featuring 22-carat gold adornments, five swimming pools, 1,700 bedrooms, 257 bathrooms, 110 garages, and a private zoo with Bengal tigers and diverse bird species. The palace covers an enormous 200,000 square meters, making it the largest residential palace globally. It includes 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms, and a grand banquet hall that can seat 5,000 guests. The palace features parking for 110 cars, an air-conditioned stable for 200 polo ponies, five swimming pools, and a mosque that holds 1,500 worshippers. The 44 staircases are crafted from 38 different types of marble.

