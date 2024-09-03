PM Modi visits Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque— one of the 'most photographed landmarks' of Brunei

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan

Bandar Seri Begawan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Brunei, has visited the historic Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque here in the capital. He stayed at the mosque for some time during which he made a tour, watched a video and exchanged pleasantries with the Imam. The mosque, named after the father of the current Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, was built in 1958. Sultan Saifuddien is regarded as the architect of modern Brunei. According to the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Prime Minister will meet the members of the Indian community who will be there to greet him. Notably, PM Modi was the second leader from India who will be visiting the historical place.

Earlier in 2016, then-Vice President Hamid Ansari paid a visit to the historic mosque. He stayed at the mosque for about 15 minutes during which he made a tour, watched a video and exchanged pleasantries with the Imam.

Notably, his visit was the first high-level trip from India since the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1984.

Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque

The mosque, besides holding religious functions, has also hosted several ceremonies related to the royal Brunei family. Islam is the official religion of Brunei and according to the country's 2011 census, 82 per cent of the population is Muslim, seven per cent Hindus and three per cent Christians. The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque is said to be one of the most beautiful mosques in the Southeast Asian region.

The mosque's construction spanned nearly five years and exceeded £1 million in cost at the time. The project was undertaken by the Malaysia-based architectural firm Booty Edwards and Partners, with consulting provided by the Singapore-based Steen, Sehested and Partners. Work commenced on February 4, 1954, utilizing 1,500 tons of concrete and 700 tons of steel. The foundation piles extend between 80 to 120 feet (24 to 37 meters) deep. The mosque was officially inaugurated on September 26, 1958, coinciding with Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III's 42nd birthday. The call to prayer at the opening ceremony was performed by Tan Sri Hassan Azhari.

"Most photographed landmark" of Brunei

Its design features a blend of Indian Mughal and Italian Renaissance architectural styles and is recognised as the "most photographed landmark" in the country. The initial design was conceptualised by Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III and subsequently developed by the Italian architect Rudolfo Nolli, known for his expertise in sculptural and decorative stonework.

The mosque measures approximately 225 by 86 feet (69 by 26 meters) and has a capacity for 3,000 worshippers. It reaches a maximum height of 52 meters (171 feet) and boasts a golden dome. The floors and columns are adorned with marble imported from Italy, costing S$200,000. The interior features a chandelier with a diameter of 15 feet (4.6 meters) and weighing over three tonnes, equipped with 62 fluorescent tubes, complemented by more than 480 additional light tubes. The floors are covered with Axminster carpets, handcrafted in Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

