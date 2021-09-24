PM Modi-Japanese counterpart Suga meet before Quad Summit, discuss trade, cultural ties

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA PM Modi meets Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Washington D.C.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga in Washington D.C. ahead of the Quad Summit.

On day one of his US visit, PM Modi held a series of meeting with global CEOs, Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese PM.

"A Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan-firmly rooted in history & based on common values! PM Narendra Modi & PM Yoshihide Suga met today. Discussed a range of issues: Indo-Pacific, regional developments, supply chain resilience, trade, digital economy & P2P ties."

Furthering friendship with Japan Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @sugawitter had a fruitful meeting in Washington DC. Both leaders held discussions on several issues including ways to give further impetus to trade and cultural ties, MEA tweeted.

