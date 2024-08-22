PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Poland's Donald Tusk, elevates ties to Strategic Partnership | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MEA PM Modi with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

PM Modi in Poland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties. He will also be hosted for a luncheon by Tusk and will meet President Andrzej Duda of Poland after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier later in the day.

"I want to thank PM Tusk for giving me a warm welcome in the beautiful city of Warsaw. You have been a friend of India for a long time and you have a huge contribution to enhancing the relationship between India and Poland... I want to thank the government and the people of Poland. The people of India can never forget the help you had extended in rescuing Indian students during the Ukraine conflict," he said during a press meet after the talks.

PM Modi also announced that India and Poland have decided to elevate their ties to a Strategic Partnership and said he and Tusk have agreed on several issues to give a new direction to India-Poland relations. "This year, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to convert the relationship into a strategic partnership," Prime Minister Modi said at the press meet in Warsaw.

PM Modi expresses concerns on Ukraine, Gaza conflicts

The Prime Minister further continued, "Relations between India and Poland are based on shared values ​​like democracy and rule of law. Today, we have identified several initiatives to give a new direction to the relations. As two democratic countries, the exchange of views between our parliaments should be encouraged. Work will be done to connect the private sector to broaden economic cooperation."

"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no conflict can be resolved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the greatest challenge for all of humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the swift restoration of peace and stability. For this, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in conjunction with its friendly countries," PM Modi said on international cooperation with countries.

He further pushed for Polish companies to be associated with the rapid urbanisation in India as new opportunities are emerging in water treatment, solid waste management and urban infrastructure. "Clean coal technology, green, hydrogen, renewable energy and Artificial Intelligence are also our common priorities. We invite Polish companies to join Make in India and Make for the World," he added

According to PM Modi, the close cooperation in defence between the two countries has become a symbol of deep mutual trust and a Social Security Agreement has been agreed upon between the two sides for the welfare of the skilled workforce and promoting mobility. He also laid particular emphasis on the threats of terrorism and climate change along with the reform of United Nations to tackle international challenges.

'Good relations with India crucial for us': Polish PM thanks Modi

Meanwhile, Polish PM Tusk thanked his Indian counterpart for visiting the Central European country and said relations with India are crucial for Poland. "Undoubtedly, it is evidence that the relations between our two countries are getting even better. This is essential for the entire region... There is no dispute, no struggle between our countries. We understand each other well, despite our geographical differences, different traditions and histories," he said at the press meet alongside Modi.

Tusk said the entire world praises India due to its democratic governance and congratulated Modi for his historic third term after the 18th Lok Sabha elections that concluded on June. "Today, we have decided to take our relations to the level of strategic partnership. This is not just a definition, not mere words. There is our resolution for mutual cooperation in various areas behind this. We began with a clarification on issues that are very emotional. PM Modi confirmed his willingness that he is ready for peaceful, rightful and immediate end to war. We believe that India can play an essential and very constructive role," he added.

Notably, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event organized in his honour by the Indian community in Warsaw on Wednesday. He received a warm welcome at the event. In his address, PM Modi noted that a visit to Poland by the Indian PM was happening after 45 years. PM Modi spoke about the progress achieved by India in the last 10 years. He expressed confidence that India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years. He will travel to Ukraine tonight at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Rail Force One.

