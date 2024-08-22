PM Modi in Poland: To hold 'restricted' level talks with Polish counterpart, call on President Duda | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi paying homage in Warsaw

With day one concluded on a successful note on Wednesday in Warsaw following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at a diaspora event there the second day of his Poland visit, too, has numerous lineups, as PM Modi is slated to hold talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, and President Andrzej Duda on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi, will hold delegation-level talks with counterpart Tusk in Poland, following which both the leaders will deliver the press statements there. PM Modi will thereafter be hosted by Tusk for lunch. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and meet President Andrzej Duda of Poland as a part of his visit to the nation. PM Modi will also meet the business leaders and Polish influencers.

Notably, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event organized in his honour by the Indian community in Warsaw on Wednesday. He received a warm welcome at the event. In his address, PM Modi noted that a visit to Poland by the Indian PM was happening after 45 years. PM Modi spoke about the progress achieved by India in the last 10 years. He expressed confidence that India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years.

He also spoke about his vision for the country to become a developed nation by 2047. He also pointed out that Kabbadi emerged as a source of connection between the two nations as Poland is going to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year. PM Modi stated, "Innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. Today I have come to you with a big good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement which is going to benefit all the friends like you." The Prime Minister also recalled how Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja gave shelter to Polish women and children during World War II. He stated that he is still remembered as 'Good Maharaja' in Poland.

"Jamsaheb is still remembered as 'Dobry or Good Maharaja' in Poland. During World War II, when Poland faced difficulties when thousands of women and children from Poland were wandering from place to place for shelter, Jamsaheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children of the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am your Bapu too," he stated. PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years.

His visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affection. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of the Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi and chanted "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans. PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)

