'India's concept is clear- this is not an era of war': PM Modi's message to Ukraine ahead of meeting Zelenskyy

Warsaw: Ahead of his "historic" trip to war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, echoed his earlier stance on dialogue and diplomacy for the return of peace in Ukraine. He said India is a supporter of peace in this region and reiterated "This is not an era of war" and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital, Modi also said that India had a policy for decades to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to remain close to all the countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi.

"India is the land of Lord Buddha's legacy. Therefore, India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. India's concept is clear - this is not an era of war... India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict," Modi told the gathering.

His remarks come ahead of his trip to Kyiv - the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

"Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all," Modi said.

"Will share perspectives on the peaceful resolution": PM Modi

Earlier before leaving for the Central European nation, the Prime Minister said he is looking forward to the opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

"Today, I am embarking on an Official visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he said shortly before departing to Poland.

It is worth mentioning PM is scheduled to meet President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where it is expected he would emphasise returning to the negotiations table amid the fact the war has already killed lakhs of people in the past 30 months.

What PM Modi said for Poland

He said that if any country faces a crisis, India is the first country to extend a helping hand. "When Covid came, India said - Humanity first. We sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or any disaster, India has only one mantra – Humanity first," he said. Modi said India's entire focus is on quality manufacturing and quality manpower, which are very crucial for the global supply chain. "In Budget 2024, we have focused a lot on ensuring youth skilling and job creation, and we want to turn India into a centre of education, research and innovation," he said.

Modi recalled that Poland was one of the first countries to assist when Gujarat was hit by an earthquake two decades ago. "People of Poland have given a lot of love and respect to Jam Saheb and his family members, and the Good Maharaja Square is a testimony of that. Today, I have visited the Dobry Maharaja Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial. On this occasion, I want to announce that India has decided to launch the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Action programme," he said.

Under this programme, India will invite 20 Polish youths annually to visit India. Modi said he also paid tribute at the Monte Cassino memorial, which reminds the sacrifice of thousands of Indian soldiers. "This is a proof of how Indians have performed their duty in every corner of the world," he said. The Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is moving ahead on the path of development while priding itself on its values and heritage.

"We Indians are known for our efforts, actions and empathy. Wherever we go, we Indians can be seen making maximum efforts. Be it entrepreneurship, caregivers or our service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts," he said.

