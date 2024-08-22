Why is PM Modi embarking on a 20-hour train journey for seven-hour trip to Ukraine?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press conference in Poland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the midst of his two-day state visit to Poland, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years. After wrapping up his engagements in Poland, he will embark on another historic visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine after establishing diplomatic ties in 1992.

However, instead of travelling via a flight to Kyiv, PM Modi will undertake a 20-hour journey from the Polish border aboard the Train Force One, a luxury train from Poland. PM Modi will embark on the train journey for his roughly seven-hour-long visit to the Ukrainian capital, where he will meet the top leadership of the embattled country to deepen defence cooperation.

What is special about Train Force One?

The Train Force One is a specially designed high-security train that provides a comfortable journey through Kyiv, featuring luxurious amenities and executive-level work and relaxation facilities. It boasts wood-panelled cabins equipped for both work and leisure, including a spacious table for meetings, a plush sofa, a wall-mounted TV, and comfortable sleeping arrangements.

Originally constructed in 2014 to cater to tourists visiting Crimea, these luxury carriages were repurposed following Russia's annexation of the peninsula to safely transport world leaders and VIPs through the conflict-ridden region. It also has armoured windows, surveillance systems, a secure communication network and a dedicated team of security personnel.

PM Modi is not the only leader to travel to Ukraine through this train. World leaders such as US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni had travelled through the same route and means amid security concerns due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Why is PM Modi travelling via Train Force One?

The Prime Minister's decision to travel to Kyiv through the luxury train instead of a flight has been made with regard to heightened security concerns owing to the ongoing conflict. All airports in Ukraine are currently closed as the war-torn country is engaged in a years-long battle with Russia. Hence, it was decided that the train would be the safest option.

He will take a train journey of nearly 10 hours to reach Kyiv from the Polish border. The time will be the same when he returns to the Polish border. Before leaving New Delhi, PM Modi said he is looking forward to the opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to travel Ukraine by Rail Force One: Workstation to chill area, what's inside luxurious train | PICS