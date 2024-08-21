PM Modi to travel Ukraine by Rail Force One: Wokstation to chill area, what's inside luxurious train | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Ukraine's Premium Rail Force One

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced his two-nation visit, starting from August 21 to 24, where the leader is scheduled to visit Poland and Ukraine. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will first visit Poland-- from August 21 to 23-- and then march to Kyiv on August 23. Announcing the August 23 trip, the External Affairs Ministry said it would be a "landmark and historic" visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago. But, the historic trip is a bit risky too as he will take a train from the Polish border to reach the war-torn nation. Besides, the trip is scheduled at a time when Ukraine has unleashed one of its biggest attacks on Moscow.

Why is PM Modi not taking flight to reach Ukraine?

As Kyiv has already banned its airspace, the significant visit to the war-torn nation will be carried out by special arrangements. The Indian Prime Minister will not travel by plane as world leaders usually prefer. In fact, he will take a train journey of nearly 10 hours to reach Kyiv from the Polish border. The time will be the same when he returns to the Polish border.

Notably, world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni had travelled through the same route and means amid security concerns due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Train driver Vasyl poses in his train at Przemysl train station, Poland in June after driving the heads of state of France, Germany and Italy from Poland to Ukraine and back

All about Train Force One

As per the report, PM Modi will take Train Force One, the luxury train from Poland to travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, August 23. This specially designed high-security train provides a comfortable journey through Kyiv, featuring luxurious amenities and executive-level work and relaxation facilities. The train previously facilitated the movement of Biden to Kyiv via Poland during a diplomatic visit last year.

President Joe Biden on a Ukrainian took a nearly 10-hour train ride from Poland into Kyiv

President Joe Biden arrives in Kyiv after an overnight journey on Monday, February 20, 2023

Biden signed a note to the Ukrainian Railways

Media reports highlight that the interior of Rail Force One matches its impressive guest list. It boasts wood-panelled cabins equipped for both work and leisure, including a spacious table for meetings, a plush sofa, a wall-mounted TV, and comfortable sleeping arrangements.

Originally constructed in 2014 to cater to tourists visiting Crimea, these luxury carriages were repurposed following Russia's annexation of the peninsula to safely transport world leaders and VIPs through the conflict-ridden region.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (left), French President Emmanuel Macron (centre), and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) on the train to Kyiv in June 2022.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with rail staff on board the Ukrainian Railways.

President Joe Biden with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday 20 February

Following the war, the railways' CEO Oleksandr Kamyshin coined the term "Iron Diplomacy."

PM Modi to spend 7 hours in Kyiv

According to the MEA briefing, the PM will spend around seven hours in Kyiv where he will be meeting Zelenskyy and other top leaders of the country. Before leaving New Delhi, PM Modi said he is looking forward to the opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

"Today, I am embarking on an Official visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," according to the statement released by PMO. "I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he said shortly before departing to the European nation.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on board the Ukrainian Railways.

It is worth mentioning the trip has significance amid the fact it comes a month after PM Modi had visited Moscow where he met his "Russian friend" Vladimir Putin. Although the West had criticised his visit, PM Modi had staunchly reiterated his Samarkand remarks- "This is not an era of war". Also, he painted a grim picture of the war wherein children were killed brutally.

