Sky gazers across northern hemisphere witness first partial solar eclipse of 2025 as moon covers sun In the partial solar eclipse, unlike a total solar eclipse, a portion of the sun remains visible, which enables the formation of a crescent-like shape in the sky with the moon partially covering the sun.

A partial solar eclipse was visible on Saturday as the moon moved between the Earth and the sun. The celestial phenomenon created a crescent sun instead of a total eclipse, casting a shadow in some parts of the US, Europe, the Caribbean, Russia, and Canada. The event marks the first partial solar eclipse of the year 2025. In the United States, the northeastern part of the country had the best view, as the eclipse began when dawn broke. In other parts of the world, including northern and western Europe and along the northwestern coast of Africa, the eclipse was visible during late morning.

Whar happens in the partial solar eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse, unlike a total solar eclipse, leaves a portion of the sun visible, which enables the formation of a crescent-like shape in the sky with the moon partially covering the sun.

The cosmic event occurred on March 29, 2055, at around 2:20:43 PM IST and lasted until 6:13:45 PM IST.

What is double sunrise?

This partial solar eclipse also leads to a double sunrise, which is an extremely rare sight where the Sun seems to be rising twice. This phenomenon unfolds as the Moon partially blocks the Sun during an eclipse, making it appear as if the Sun rises, dims, and then rises again as the Moon moves away.

This effect is most prominently noticeable when the eclipse occurs at sunrise. Weather conditions, including clouds or light refraction, can make the illusion even more dramatic for sky enthusiasts.