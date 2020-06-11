Pakistani troops forced to abandon border posts after Balochistan protests turn violent

Image Source : AP Pakistani troops forced to abandom border posts after Balochistan protests turn violent

The troops of the Pakistani security forces were forced to abandom their posts after locals turned on them in Balochistan on Wednesday. As per local media reports, violent protests erupted in Brabchah area of Balochistan where the locals pelted the Pak security forces with stones.

The troops retreated from their positions and abandoned their posts. Pak military establishments and buildings were also torched by the locals, who blamed the forces of 'illegally occupying their territory', The Balochistan Post reported.

Protests are being held across Balochistan to demand justice for 4-year-old Bramsh, who was killed by the Pak Army in cold blood along with her mother.

The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) has slammed the Pakistani Army over Turbat incident and termed it as 'a continuation of the massacre of Pakistan armed forces in Balochistan who have been engaged in kidnapping civilians for ransom and dumping mutilated bodies for the last several years'.

Balochistan is widely known for rich pool of natural resources that the localites have repeatedly accused Pakistan of exploiting for the betterment of the other provinces of Pakistan, while Balochistan remains mostly underdeveloped and under occupation.

An important point worth noting here would be that enforced disappearances and abductions by the Pakistani military establishment have also been carried out regularly and for innumerabl times in Balochistan.

Leaders, activists, and vocal members of various student organisations have been detained by the security forces and kept in confinement. While others have been shot dead.

