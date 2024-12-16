Pakistan terror attacks go up by 50 per cent: US State Department report flags 'grim' security landscape

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE PHOTO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan experienced concentrated violence

A US State Department report states that in Pakistan, despite advancements in countering terrorist financing, the security landscape in 2023 remained 'grim'. Noting that civilians and security forces were the main targets, the report claims that terrorist attacks in the country went up by 50 per cent compared to 2022.

The report says that Pakistan's provinces such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan experienced concentrated violence, adding that different groups, such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army, and local ISIS affiliates employ explosives and small arms in their attacks.

Concerns regarding Pakistan terrorism continue to exist

Noting Pakistan's continued efforts in countering violent extremism, including operating “deradicalisation” camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report says that concerns continue to remain regarding madrassas failing to comply with registration and funding documentation laws, some of which continue to promote ideologies that could lead to violent extremism.

Moreover, security analysts note that while Pakistan has made progress in countering terrorist financing, its domestic security remains precarious.

Highlighting the dual challenge that Pakistan faces, Agha Murtaza Haider, a security analyst, said, "The rise in terrorist activity alongside progress in countering terrorist financing highlights the complex reality Pakistan must navigate."

However, the report states that Pakistan has made some progress in countering terrorist financing and addressing regional extremist networks.

This assessment took into evaluation 87 terrorist organisations, conducting sectoral vulnerability anal­ysis and identified donations and extortion as key funding sources for terrorism.

What does the assessment say?

According to the assessment, 41 groups remain active in Pakistan, leveraging cash couriers and illegal money transfer services.

The report flagged porous borders with Afghanistan as critical vulnerabilities facilitating illicit financial flows.

The report notes that consistent with its commitment to relevant UN resolutions, Pakistan prosecutes its returning citizens who participated in foreign wars.

The State Department underscores Pakistan’s efforts to disseminate the findings to law enforcement and other stakeholders, directing them to implement targeted policy and operational priorities.

Notably, Pakistan extradited a dual US-Pakistani citizen to the US in December to face prosecution for terrorism-related crimes.

