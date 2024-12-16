Vijay Diwas: Why did 93,000 Pakistani troops surrender before Indian Army in 1971? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : X Vijay Diwas history: How did Indian Army emerged victorious in 1971 war

Vijay Diwas is celebrated with immense pride in India as it marks the celebration of our historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Every year on December 16, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to celebrate the brave Indian armed forces. The 1971 victory led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh.

Here's what compelled the Pakistan troops to surrender

On December 16, 1971, General Amir Abdullah Niazi, the chief of Pakistan’s Armed Forces surrendered along with 93,000 soldiers before the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh. The Pakistan regime in Dhaka fell down and 93,000 Pakistani army troops surrendered due to several factors. One of the key factors remain the complete domination of skies in the eastern theatre by the Indian Air Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes on the Vijay Diwas. "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation’s history," PM's post on X reads.

Vijay Diwas: War History

The war in 1971 between India and Pakistan began on December 3 and lasted 13 days. The war broke out because of the humanitarian crisis in the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The Pakistani army had launched a campaign against the civilian population of the region. India intervened to support the people in the liberation of East Pakistan.

How did Pakistani troops surrender

It was the Indian Air Force's operation that compelled the Lt General AAK Niazi-led Pakistani forces to surrender. On December 14, the Indian Air Force bombed the Governor House in Dhaka when a meeting was ongoing in the building. This move acted as the last nail in the coffin and completely demoralised the Pakistani army. On December 15, Lt Gen Niazi reached Indian Army chief General Sam Manekshaw, seeking a ceasefire.

December 16 was set as the day of surrender as Niazi had no other option. At 4:31 pm, the instrument of surrender was formally signed between India and Pakistan and Lt Gen AAK Niazi and his 93,000 troops surrendered to India.

'Because of this we are surrendering!!'

As per the official information shared by the IAF, after the surrender, a senior IAF officer asked Lt Gen Niazi why he had surrendered when his army was still in place. The General pointed at the pilot's wings on the uniform and said, "Because of this!".