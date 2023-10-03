Pakistan SHOCKER: Man kills four of his minor children in Lahore by throwing them into canal

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The minors killed in Lahore were aged between 5 and 11 years

In a shocking piece of news, a man in Pakistan's Lahore city allegedly killed his four minor children by throwing them into a canal, police officials said on Tuesday. The children were aged between 5 and 11 years.

The suspect was identified as Muhammad Azeem, a resident of the densely-populated and impoverished Kahna area in the Lahore district, who had filed a complaint on Monday alleging that his children were kidnapped.

After a probe was launched by police against the unknown 'kidnappers', Azeem was suspected and thoroughly interrogated by the investigators, during which he confessed that he threw his three daughters and a son into the canal.

"He said he committed the crime after a fight with his wife. The suspect staged the drama of kidnapping to get away with his crime," the police said. The children were identified as Ayesha, Nabiha, Samia and Sabir.

The suspect took his four children on a bike to the canal and offered them burgers. While they were eating on the edge of the canal, Azeem pushed them into it to hide his "immoral activity", the police said.

A murder case has been registered against the accused. Lahore police and Rescue 1122 have launched efforts to recover the bodies of the minor children from the canal in Lahore.

