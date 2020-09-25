Indian delegate walks out from UNGA hall as Pak PM begins speech | Video

Image Source : ANI Indian delegate walks out from UNGA hall as Pak PM begins speech

The Indian delegate walked out from 75th UN General Assembly hall on Friday as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his diatribe in his speech. First Secretary Mijito Vinito was sitting at the first row of the assembly hall. He got up left the hall as Pak PM began his speech.

#WATCH Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. pic.twitter.com/LP6Si6Ry7f — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Defending the Indian delegate's action, permanent representative of India to the UN said, "Pak PM's statement new diplomatic low at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pak’s persecution of its own minorities and its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits."

Meanwhile, the First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India Senthil Kumar attacked the Islamic country while addressing the 45th Session of Human Rights Council in Geneva. Kumar said, "It's a matter of great concern that the population of religious minorities in Pak which was 23% in 1947 has reduced to an insignificant number. In PoJK, Pak has effected demographic change by reducing and driving real Kashmiris out."

"Enforced disappearances, state violence and forced mass displacements, harassment, extrajudicial killings, army operations, torture, kill-and-dumps, torture camps, detention centers, military camps are regular features in Balochistan," he added.

PM Narendra Modi to address the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow evening.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage